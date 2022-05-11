'Had a Chat With Him, He Told me a Few Things': Rizwan Reveals His Conversation With Pujara in Sussex Camp

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is spending some good time at the County Championship playing for Sussex. He is sharing the dressing room with Indian Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara who has been in an impeccable run on the English soil. The latter has been one of the most consistent performers for the side. He has scored 717 runs in four matches and is currently the second-highest run-getter in the season.

The camaraderie between Pujara and Rizwan has become a matter of curiosity among the Indian and Pakistan fans. During a game against Durham, the duo stitched a commendable 154-run partnership. While Pujara scored a double hundred, Rizwan played a 79-run knock off 145 balls.

In a recent conversation with Cricwick, Rizwan opened up about his conversations with Pujara. The former stated that he went to take a few pieces of advice from the Indian batter after having a poor start to his county stint. Before featuring in the solid partnership with Pujara, the Pakistan cricketer had scores of 22, 0, and 4 in three innings.

“With Pujara, I had a chat with him after I got out early. He told me a few things and one of them was to play close to the body. And as everyone knows, we have been playing white-ball cricket consistently over the past few years and play a bit away from our body. In white-ball, you don’t play very close to your body since the ball doesn’t swing or seam as much,” Rizwan told Cricwick.

“So early on here, I played away from my body and got out twice in a similar way. Then I went over to meet him in the nets and I remember him saying that when we play in Asia, we force the ball to play the drive. Here, we don’t need to do that. And we need to play close to the body. I have played white-ball cricket consistently. So, these are the things which he told me and whatever he learned from me, he can tell [laughs],” he added.

Sussex will now face Leicestershire in their next fixture on Thursday.

