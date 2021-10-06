IPL 2021: Had a Chat With Virat Bhai, Hardik Bhai And Pollard, Says Ishan Kishan After Return to Form

After managing just 24 runs in three innings of the ongoing UAE leg of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians dropped Ishan Kishan from their playing XI as they gave Saurabh Tiwary a chance who in turn put up impressive performances. However, with MI entering a do-or-die phase of the season with their playoffs hopes hanging by a thread, they put their faith in Ishan one more time for the vital game against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday night in Sharjah.

And opening the innings, he repaid the faith with a blazing half-century to power MI’s chase of 91 as the defending champions overhauled the target in just 8.2 overs to boost their net run-rate. Ishan remained unbeaten on 50 off 25.

During a post-match chat with the broadcasters, the youngster, who is part of India’s T20 World Cup squad, revealed how speaking to Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard during the phase when he was in the midst of a poor form helped him mentally.

“I feel ups and downs are a big part of any sportsman," the 23-year-old said. “I was also not in good shape. Most of the batters were not getting runs like previous seasons. We had great support staff. In fact I had a chat with Virat bhai, Hardik bhai. Everyone was there to support me. I had a chat with KP (Pollard) who said you just need to keep things simple, bat the way you used to do, just watch the videos of what you did in the last season. I watched a few videos of my batting and that gave me a bit of confidence."

Ishan was dropped after the 54-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore and missed MI’s next two matches. However, he returned to the field against RR, replacing Quinton de Kock at the top.

“It’s nice to be back opening and getting runs for the team and helping win by a big margin. Feeling really good, was much needed for our team to get momentum," Ishan said.

What the win has done is keep MI locked in a three-way battle with Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings for the fourth and final playoffs spot.

“There is talk of us wanting KKR to lose the next game and us winning our next game but that is way ahead now. We just have to prepare for our next game. Need to play with the same energy today. Looking forward to doing this again in the next game," he said.

