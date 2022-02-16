'Had a Good Chat with Rahul Sir': Ishan Kishan Reveals Dravid's Instruction After Bagging Rs 15.25 Crore Contract

Ishan Kishan found a spot in India’s playing XI for the opening T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday. He was named the opening partner of captain Rohit Sharma, replacing vice-captain KL Rahul who was ruled out of the three-match series owing to an injury.

After the toss, which India won and decided to bowl first, Ishan had a conversation with the broadcasters. He revealed what head coach Rahul Dravid told him after becoming the second-costliest Indian player in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Last week, Ishan was purchased by Mumbai Indians for a whopping sum of Rs 15.25 crore at the IPL 2022 players’ auction. But the youngster said that Dravid coach has asked him to focus on the ongoing series at the moment.

“It’s [Auction] done. Had a good chat with Rahul sir also asked us to just focus on what we are doing right now. Obviously, IPL is a big platform for everyone, and people get happy when they go to good teams. But the focus is on this series,” Kishan told the broadcasters.

The 23-year-old cricketer also spoke about the responsibility he has been given in the absence of Rahul. He was pretty confident of clearing the boundaries at the Eden Gardens with his powerful strokeplay.

“I’m the happiest when I open the innings, but looking at the situation and what the team asks me to do, I’m okay with my role and comfortable batting anywhere. It’s a big six-hitting ground but that’s my strength, I can clear any ground on any day. I have to go there and watch the ball, be clear about what my role is and what the team needs me to do.

“There was a clear message from captain and coach that we’ll be backed, we’ll be given the freedom to express ourselves. Sometimes as a youngster you think whether you will get dropped if you don’t score runs. The message was clear, we are here because they see X-factor in us,” he concluded.

