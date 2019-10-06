Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Had a Tough Patch, But Things in Cricket Change Quickly: Marcus Harris

Harris has a special relationship with the Sheffield Shield, scoring 1,118 runs last season, the most of any batsman in the last four years.

Cricketnext Staff |October 6, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
Had a Tough Patch, But Things in Cricket Change Quickly: Marcus Harris

Australian batsman Marcus Harris, who suffered a torrid time during the last Ashes realizes that he faces an uphill battle to keep his spot ahead of the Test series against Pakistan next month.

Harris played six innings in the Ashes but could not cross the score of 20 even once, struggling against the pace and swing of Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad. But the batsman is keeping an optimistic outlook in a bid to retain his spot.

"I'm going to have to make a lot of runs, you don't have to be Einstein to work that out," he told cricket.com.au.

"I have had a tough little patch but cricket turns around and changes so quickly that I've always got it in the back of my mind that it takes one good innings to get on a roll.

"I've been that situation before so it's nothing different for me. I'm just going to have to go out there and churn runs out. We've got four games, all on good grounds (in the upcoming Sheffield Shield), so hopefully I can put myself in position (to be selected) for the first Test.

Harris has a special relationship with the Sheffield Shield, scoring 1,118 runs last season, the most of any batsman in the last four years. But he admitted that failing to adapt to the conditions in England during the Ashes led to the string of low scores.

"Just with the seam (movement) it was so difficult," Harris explained. "It was a great challenge in English conditions those guys (Archer and Broad) were very difficult.

"It was tough personally not to really get away at all. It was just conditions so different to what we play in with the ball seaming so much.

"There wasn't too much swing, but it was more the seam that was a real challenge and the way that Broad and Archer bowled early on made it a great challenge. It wasn't a great series for us (openers)."

Harris also adopted a rather philosophical approach to the criticism he has received from the Australian cricket loving public, saying that it is something that he has to take in his stride as a professional cricketer.

"If you have a bad little patch, people all of a sudden don’t want to hear anything about you. Then you go all right, you become a better player than what you were. That's always going to be the way.

"It (the Ashes) was a great challenge. If I make runs at the start of the season, the rest of that stuff doesn't matter.

"Last summer I made more runs than anyone else, so I'll just try to do the same again and the reputation will look after itself."

