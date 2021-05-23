- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
Had Cough Syrup Without Consulting Physio, Dad & I Responsible for it: Prithvi Shaw on Eight-month Ban
He suffered an ankle injury during the Australia tour, then saw a dip in form, and also tested positive for a banned substance, for which he had to stay away from cricket for eight months.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 23, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw, after India’ U-19 World Cup in 2018, was hailed as the next big thing. He did make it to the Indian team soon after, and started with a bang against West Indies, where he slammed his maiden ton. But from there, things went on a downward spiral for the Mumbai youngster. He suffered an ankle injury during the Australia tour, then saw a dip in form, and also tested positive for a banned substance, for which he had to stay away from cricket for eight months.
Talking to Cricbuzz, Shaw has opened up about the toughest phase of his career, and how he dealt with it. Shaw also threw light on how the entire cough syrup fiasco happened.
“Till New Zealand tour I was in a happy space. Basically, I was feeling okay, and then I did decently in IPL too in 2020. 2018-19 Australia series was something I was really looking forward to. And then suddenly this ankle injury happened. The physios and team management were trying to keep me ready for the third Test, but the recovery progress stopped after a point. I was in a lot of pain, and was really sad. But these sort of things keep happening, and this is what the players and support staff tried to explain me.”
“After I came back, I started my treatment, and played the IPL. But then this cough syrup controversy came up. I think dad and I are responsible for it. I remember we were playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore and I was down with cold and cough at that time. So I had gone out for dinner and was coughing a lot. So I spoke to my dad. He asked me to take the cough syrup available in market. What I did wrong was did not consult the physio, which was wrong on my part.
“I took that syrup for two days, and on the third day I had my dope test. So that’s when I was detected positive for a banned substance. That was a really difficult phase for me, and can’t even express in words. I was worried about my image, and what would people think about me. That is when I went for London, to stay away from all this. There too, I didn’t step out of my room much.”
But Shaw did make a comeback of sorts and emerged as the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He also scored over 300 runs in the suspended IPL 2021.
