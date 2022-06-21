'Had More Pressure Than Cricket Match’: Deepak Chahar Grooves With Wife Jaya Bhardwaj - WATCH

Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Deepak Chahar has proved his talent quite a number of times on the field. The cricketer, even under immense pressure, has single-handedly anchored the innings for the Indian side. Recently, the cricketer opened up about a situation where he felt more performance pressure than in a cricket match. Wondering what it was? Well, Chahar had to dance alongside his wife, Jaya Bhardwaj during one of the wedding ceremonies.

The all-rounder shared an adorable video where he is seen dancing with his wife Jaya. While sharing the dance clip, which is presumably from the sangeet ceremony of his marriage, Chahar said that he felt more pressure than a cricket match. “Had more pressure than a cricket match,” he captioned the video, which has so far clocked over a million views and tons of adorable reactions from fans.

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

Chahar had tied the nuptial knot with his long-time girlfriend on June 1 in a private ceremony in Agra, which was attended by their families and close friends. He had also organised a grand reception for his teammates from Chennai Super Kings and Indian cricket team. Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Ambai Rayudu were among the celebrities from the cricketing world. Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur had also attended the grand reception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

Sharing the gorgeous pictures of his wedding, Chahar penned a sweet note for his wife, stating that he knew she was the one, ever since he first met her. “We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moments of my life,” he wrote in the caption, requesting fans to shower them with their blessings.

Meanwhile, the cricketer who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, following his back injury, will most likely be out of the T20 World Cup as well in Australia in October-November. The cricketer was bought for a whooping sum of Rs. 14 crores by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the mega auction, held earlier this year. Previously, Chahar had also experienced a quadriceps tear.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here