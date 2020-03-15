Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

One-off ODI: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

01 Apr, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: ZIM VS IRE

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
IRE IRE

Bulawayo QSC

02 Apr, 202017:30 IST

Had Nightmares Thinking About Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah Getting Me Out: Finch

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has revealed he had nightmares during India's 2018 tour when pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were taking his wicket "for fun".

PTI |March 15, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
Had Nightmares Thinking About Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah Getting Me Out: Finch

Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch has revealed he had nightmares during India's 2018 tour when pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were taking his wicket "for fun".

Opening the innings, the Australian captain struggled across all three formats during the India series, specially while trying to navigate Bhuvneshwar's inswinging deliveries.

"I'd wake up in a cold sweat, he's (Bhuvneshwar) got me out a lot with the ball moving back in," Finch said in Amazon's recently released docu-series titled 'The Test'.

The Indian seamer had scalped Finch's wicket four times, including during all three ODIs and one T20I, in the six-match limited overs series.

Finch also said that he would wake up at night just thinking about facing Bumrah the next day.

"There were times that I'd wake up in the night thinking about getting out. Thinking I'm facing Bumrah again tomorrow, he's getting me out for fun," Finch said.

India enjoyed an unprecedented summer, winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy 3-1, their first-ever Test series win on the Australian soil. It was followed by a 2-1 victory in the ODIs, while the T20 series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bumrah was instrumental in India's historic Test victory. The right-arm pacer emerged as the joint highest wicket-taker in the four-match series, claiming 21 wickets.

The Test, which is an eight-part series, shows the Australian cricket team's journey of redemption from the 2018 ball-tampering scandal to a successful defence of the Ashes.

The series also features behind-the-scenes footage of Australia's first-ever Test series loss to India on home soil and the World Cup semifinal exit.

Aaron FinchBhuvneshwar Kumarjasprit bumrah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Wed, 01 Apr, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 02 Apr, 2020

IRE v ZIM
Bulawayo QSC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more