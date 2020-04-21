Had No Confidence Bowling to Brian Lara, his Footwork Was Brilliant: Shahid Afridi
Afridi recently came out in support of former teammate Shoaib Akhtar after the latter was pulled up by the likes of Kapil Dev for suggesting that India should play a series with Pakistan to raise funds to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Had No Confidence Bowling to Brian Lara, his Footwork Was Brilliant: Shahid Afridi
Afridi recently came out in support of former teammate Shoaib Akhtar after the latter was pulled up by the likes of Kapil Dev for suggesting that India should play a series with Pakistan to raise funds to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings