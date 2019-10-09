‘Had One Pair of Shoes, T-shirt’ - Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Childhood Struggles

Reminiscing his tough childhood years, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday revealed that there was a time when he could only afford one pair of shoes and T-shirt.
Much before he became the poster boy of India’s pace attack, Bumrah had to endure a tough time after he lost his father at the age of five.
The 25-year-old, who is currently out of action due to a stress fracture on his lower back, and his mother Daljit Bumrah recalled those days of struggle in a video tweeted by Mumbai Indians on Wednesday.
“Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success.”📹 Watch the transformational journey of @Jaspritbumrah93 from a rookie to a world-beater 🏆#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #LeaderInSport #LeadersWeek #NitaAmbani @ril_foundation pic.twitter.com/hFUqvQnHSv— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 9, 2019
“Talent can come from anywhere and reach the pinnacle of success.”📹 Watch the transformational journey of @Jaspritbumrah93 from a rookie to a world-beater 🏆#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #LeaderInSport #LeadersWeek #NitaAmbani @ril_foundation pic.twitter.com/hFUqvQnHSv
“When he was five-year-old, I lost my husband,” recalled Daljit.
The India cricketer then joined in saying: “After that we couldn’t afford anything. I had one pair of shoes. I used to have one pair of T-shirt. I used to wash them every day and use it again and again.
“So, as a child you know you hear stories that sometimes these things happen that some people come and watch you and you get picked up like this. But it actually happened,” he added.
Bumrah burst into the cricketing scene at the Indian Premier League in 2013 and within six years went on to become world’s number one ranked ODI bowler.
“The first time when I saw him on that IPL match on TV, I couldn’t stop crying. He has seen me struggle financially and physically also,” Daljit recalled.
The Gujarat pacer, who is currently in London to treat his injury, said: “All these tough times make you strong because you’ve seen tougher days before.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
‘Had One Pair of Shoes, T-shirt’ - Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Childhood Struggles
Reminiscing his tough childhood years, India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday revealed that there was a time when he could only afford one pair of shoes and T-shirt.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah a Phenomenal Talent, Will Only Improve: KL Rahul
Cricketnext Staff | October 3, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah Maintain Top Position in Latest ICC ODI Ranking
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
India vs South Africa | India Capable of Dealing With Jasprit Bumrah's Absence: Tendulkar
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
NEP v OMAPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Thu, 10 Oct, 2019
JER v QATPune MCAS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 11 Oct, 2019
JER v QATPune MCAS All Fixtures
Team Rankings