Had Tears When Virat Kohli Handed Me T20 Trophy, David Warner Said He's Proud of Me: T Natarajan

T Natarajan had a dream series in Australia, where he made his debut in all three formats. Natarajan played a key part in India winning the T20I series and also picked up three wickets on Test debut in Brisbane, playing his role in helping India win the four-match Test series 2-1.

On returning home to Chinnapampatti in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, Natarajan received a hero's welcome. He addressed the press where he spoke about his experience in Australia, and said he had tears in his eyes when Virat Kohli handed over the T20 trophy to him.

"When Kohli handed over the trophy to me after the T20 series win, I had tears in my eyes," he said in Tamil.

"Having played in the IPL and played alongside many Indian and foreign players helped as that experience was useful. I could communicate with them and learn from them. First, it was tough but as things went on, I was able to pick up many things.

"I was keen to do my job. But I didn't expect to get an opportunity in the ODIs, was not expecting to make my debut in Australia," Natarajan told reporters in Chinnappampatti in Salem district.

"When I was told that I will be playing there was pressure. I wanted to make use of the opportunity. Playing and taking a wicket was like a dream."

Natarajan said playing for India felt like a dream.

"I cannot express my happiness in words about playing for India. It was like a dream. I got a lot of support from the coaches, players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I was able to perform well because of their backing," he said.

"My first aim was to play for Tamil Nadu, step by step everything happened, it was like a dream. Hard work is the key, it will take one places. I thank Almighty for everything."

"Other players supported me in the dressing room. Their motivation and support helped me.

"I was under pressure to perform, when the opportunity was offered. My only thought was to take wickets. It was like a dream to take Australian wickets."

Natarajan was also away from his family and missed the birth of his first child. After the IPL, he flew straight to Australia.

"More than the newborn, my wife and I were proud that I could play for my country," he said. "Hard work will never go to waste. It is always rewarding."

He also said Australian opener David Warner, his captain at Sunrisers Hyderabad, had good things to say about him.

"Warner said he was very proud of me. He was happy to see my progress. He told me during the match that you are very lucky and told me that I was doing well because my daughter had been born," the Tamil Nadu pacer said.