Fresh from his heroics of scoring a 26-ball 52 which took Bangladesh to an unlikely win over Zimbabwe in their first T20I of the tri-series involving Afghanistan as well, 19-year-old Afif Hossain said that his teammates encouraged him to play his natural game, which went a long way in him being able to play the way he did.
Had The Freedom to Play My Own Game: Afif Hossain
