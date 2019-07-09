starts in
'Had to Get That Off My Chest' - Hales Apologises to Nottinghamshire Teammates Post Drug Ban

Cricketnext Staff |July 9, 2019, 8:39 PM IST
Alex Hales has revealed how he called upon a team huddle and tendered an emotional apology to his Nottinghamshire teammates in the aftermath of his ban from the England team owing to a failed drug test.

The 30-year-old was axed from England's World Cup squad after initially being named after he failed a second recreational drugs test. He was initially suspended for 21 days by the ECB but after the news was made public, the board decided to drop him from the squad entirely.

"I just wanted to apologise to the guys for everything that happened. I got the point across that I had not just let myself down; I had let down my family, friends, team-mates. I had to get that off my chest," Hales said in a video released by Nottinghamshire to promote their Twenty20 Blast campaign.

"I wanted to tell the guys how I was feeling and then just to finish off, wanted them to know I was 100% focused on the cricket now, wanted to move forward, to put those mistakes of the past behind me."

Hales was already on a final warning for his behaviour after following the Bristol street fight in September 2017 which saw Ben Stokes suspended for a significant amount of time.

While both captain Eoin Morgan and head coach Trevor Bayliss have not ruled out Hales' return to the England fold, it will be hard grind back for the opener in the near future.

