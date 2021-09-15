'Had to Stop You From Getting Into Fights': Yuvraj Singh And Gautam Gambhir's Hilarious Exchange on Social Media

India legends Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a cheeky banter on Instagram after the latter shared a throwback photograph of the two on the platform. Sharing a picture from his cricketing days on Insta, Gambhir on Tuesday said that it’s a good thing he and Yuvi had a smile on their faces in the snap or else everyone would have assumed that the legendary allrounder was stopping him from getting into a fight.

He also tagged Yuvraj in the post and used two faces with tears of joy emojis in the caption box.

Have a look at Gambhir’s post on the Facebook-owned platform:

The photograph also featured Indian speedster Ishant Sharma in the Test jersey. In the snap, Yuvraj could be seen pulling Gambhir by his jersey while Ishant laughs at their antics.

Responding to the post, Yuvraj, who is known for his witty digs on India teammates, said that even though in the snap he was not stopping Gambhir for a fight, he has pulled the Delhi lad out of a tussle on multiple occasions.

“I always had to do that to stop you from getting into a fight,” the southpaw commented on the post. He also used a silly face and a face with tears of joy emoji in the post.

The fans were also happy to see the off-field camaraderie of the two, and soon the comment section of the post was flooded with their reactions.

“Two of the World Cup heroes in one frame,” a user wrote on the post.

“The caption,” read another comment on the post. The user also used a bunch of laughing emojis on the post.

“Oh my god… this is so sweet,” read another comment on the post.

Both Gambhir and Yuvraj were part of the Indian squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. The two played plenty of cricket for India alongside each other and guided them to several memorable victories.

