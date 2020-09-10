Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

'Had You Come Earlier, We Would Have Won the Series' - MS Dhoni to Jasprit Bumrah on Debut

Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his interaction with then captain MS Dhoni during the pacer's international debut, against Australia in the Sydney ODI of 2016.

Cricketnext Staff |September 10, 2020, 10:00 AM IST
MS Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah. Photo BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah opened up on his interaction with then captain MS Dhoni during the pacer's international debut, against Australia in the Sydney ODI of 2016. Bumrah was a late addition to the squad in the fifth and final ODI, with India already losing the first four matches. The pacer said Dhoni had never seen him bowl prior to the match, and thus discouraged him from bowling yorkers in the death overs.

Bumrah, though, 'went and did his thing' and returned figures of 10-0-40-2 in the match, the best among India's bowlers. Australia made 330 for 7 and India chased it down thanks to Manish Pandey's century.

"Well, it was his decision, and everybody respects it," Bumrah told Times of India about Dhoni's retirement from international cricket. "At a personal level, I made my debut under him and he gave me a lot of confidence. Not many people know that Mahi bhai had never seen me bowl, at any level. In my debut game, I was going to bowl in the death overs and I asked him 'can I bowl yorkers?' and he was like 'no, don't bowl yorkers'. He thought since it was a difficult delivery, I wouldn't be able to pull it off.

ALSO READ: 'I Carry the Perth Mindset Everywhere, Hard Work Never Goes in Vain,' Says Jasprit Bumrah  

"I told him 'in death overs, I don't know what else to do'. So, anyway, I went ahead and did my thing and then he came to me and was like "I didn't know this at all. You should've come earlier, we would've won the whole series". Here was me, making a nervous debut and the captain telling me "you could've won us this series". He gave me a lot freedom."

Interestingly, Dhoni had faced Bumrah prior to the pacer's debut - in a Jharkhand v Gujarat Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Alur on the outskirts of Bangalore. In fact, Bumrah had even castled Dhoni with a yorker in the 45th over, with Gujarat going on to win the match.

ALSO READ: Ahead of IPL 2020, Ice-cool MS Dhoni Looks Focused: CSK Shares Photo

Meanwhile, Bumrah said he was looking forward to defending the title for Mumbai Indians and playing with another ace international pacer, Trent Boult.

"When you play for a successful franchise, expectations will always be there. We have a very good team. There's Trent Boult that I'm looking forward to bowling with. Mumbai Indians have always looked to raise the bar."

