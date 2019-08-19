Haddin Named Assistant Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin has been appointed assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He will replace Simon Helmot and join Hyderabad's new coach Trevor Bayliss, who replaced Tom Moody.
Haddin has played 66 Tests, 126 ODIs and 34 T20Is for Australia, scoring 3266, 3122 and 402 runs respectively. He was a part of Australia's World Cup winning side of 2015.
Haddin thus joins Trevor Bayliss in the SRH backroom staff. Bayliss was named the SRH head coach in July, replacing Tom Moody in the role. Haddin replaces Simon Helmot, who was assistant to Moody.
Bayliss has previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, while Haddin was with KKR as a player in 2011. Haddin has prior coaching experience with Australia, having been appointed fielding coach of the side in 2017 after coaching Australia A that year.
Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the last four in IPL 2018 but lost to Delhi Capitals in the Eliminator.
