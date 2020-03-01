Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

India

242 (63.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

235 (73.1)

India lead by 97 runs
Live

WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 01 March, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

15/0 (3.1)

Sri Lanka
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Drinks

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 1st ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 01 March, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

165/2 (31.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Live

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 March, 2020

1ST INN

England Women *

117/4 (17.4)

England Women
v/s
West Indies Women
West Indies Women

Toss won by England Women (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

1st ODI: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

01 Mar, 202012:30 IST

3rd ODI: SL VS WI

live
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Mar, 202014:30 IST

Match 5: MAL VS SIN

upcoming
MAL MAL
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Hadlee Indoor Facility: Canterbury Cricket Trust Bids to Create Community-focused Space

The Hadlee Sports Facility, to be built at the Hagley Oval, is the trust's second project, after the Hadlee Pavilion.

PTI |March 1, 2020, 1:09 PM IST
Hadlee Indoor Facility: Canterbury Cricket Trust Bids to Create Community-focused Space

The Canterbury Cricket Trust, in its bid to create a state-of-the-art facility for the community's talented cricketers, will be building a sports centre, which will be named after the country's greatest player, Sir Richard Hadlee.

The Hadlee Sports Facility, to be built at the Hagley Oval, is the trust's second project, after the Hadlee Pavilion.

For Hadlee, who is a cancer survivor, it is his dream to see the project up and running in his lifetime.

In fact, on behalf of the Sir Richard Hadlee Sports Trust, a donation of 800,000 New Zealand dollars was made to the Canterbury Cricket Trust to speed up work on the project.

"To know that thousands of people will use this facility to enhance their skill and grow their love for cricket is a wonderful legacy that I am proud to be part of," Hadlee said.

Hadlee hoped that the proposed sports centre will not only complement the current facilities at the ground but also help in growth and development of the project in Canterbury where the seeds of nurturing future Black Caps and White Ferns will be sown.

Canterbury Cricket TrustHadlee PavilionHadlee Sports FacilitySir Richard Hadlee

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

SIN v MAL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more