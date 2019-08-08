starts in
Hafeez & Malik Left Out of PCB's Central Contracts List

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2019, 2:58 PM IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the list of central contracts for the 2019-20 season on Thursday. The side is set to play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

As per the release, the PCB has finalized the list, condensed from 33 to 19 players, considering the players’ performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they are likely to play in the upcoming season.

Category A – Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah

Category B – Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz

Category C – Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Usman Shinwari

Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik have not been offered contracts but will remain available for selection.

“I want to congratulate all those who have been offered central contracts for the next season,” PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan said. “We have significantly increased the financial value of the 2019-20 retainers across each category. This is over and above what had been agreed in the current agreement, which is due to run until 2021.

“The PCB have set high standards and targets in its strategic plan for the upcoming season. We want to attach a high value to receiving a central contract. We have complete faith and confidence that these players will set-up and produce on-field performances that will help us collectively achieve our objectives and targets.”

Pakistan cricket team’s schedule from 1 August 2019 to 30 June 2020:

v Sri Lanka – 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is (split tour)

v Australia – 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

v Bangladesh – 2 Tests, 3 T20Is

