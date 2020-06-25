Hafeez Reprimanded for Breaking Covid-19 Testing Protocol, PCB to Conduct Tests Again
Pakistan veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has landed himself in fresh trouble after he was reprimanded by the PCB for breaking the Covid-19 testing protocol and getting a test done himself. On Wednesday, Hafeez had taken to social media, declaring that he is coronavirus negative.
