Hafeez Urges PCB Not to Send Naseem to Play in U-19 World Cup
Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez believes young pacer Naseem Shah should not be sent to play in next month's Under 19 World Cup as he has already played international cricket and needs to work hard "technically and physically" to get better at that level.
