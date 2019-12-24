Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

49/1 (5.3)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Hafeez Urges PCB Not to Send Naseem to Play in U-19 World Cup

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez believes young pacer Naseem Shah should not be sent to play in next month's Under 19 World Cup as he has already played international cricket and needs to work hard "technically and physically" to get better at that level.

IANS |December 24, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Hafeez Urges PCB Not to Send Naseem to Play in U-19 World Cup

Lahore: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez believes young pacer Naseem Shah should not be sent to play in next month's Under 19 World Cup as he has already played international cricket and needs to work hard "technically and physically" to get better at that level.

Shah, who made his international debut for Pakistan's senior team in Australia last month, is part of the U-19 squad which will be traveling to South Africa for the World Cup slated to be held from January 17 to February 9.

"Humble suggestion to the Junior Selection Committee not to send Naseem Shah to play in Under 19 World Cup. He already played international cricket and should work hard technically and physically to get better at that level. Would be fruitful to use this opportunity to send any other fast bowler," tweeted Hafeez.

On Monday, Shah become the youngest fast bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He registered his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings of the Karachi Test which Pakistan won by 263 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shah, aged 16 years and 307 days, broke fellow Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir's record who had claimed his first five-for when he was 17 years and 257 days.

The right-arm pacer has so far played three Tests for Pakistan in which he has taken eight wickets.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up of the U19 World Cup, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19.

Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval on January 22, while their third and final group match will be on January 24 against Bangladesh.

maseem shahmohammad hafeezpcbu19 world cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more