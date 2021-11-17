HAL vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Haidree Lions vs Cyprus Eagles, November 17, 4:00 PM IST

HAL vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Haidree Lions and Cyprus Eagles: Haidree Lions (HAL) will lock horns with Cyprus Eagles (CES) in the Match 34 of ECS T10 Cyprus, 2021 on Wednesday, November 17. The game will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol and the first game will start at 04:00 PM IST.

The current form of Haidree Lions has placed them at the sixth place in the ECS Cyprus T10 2021 points table, after they won three of their six games so far. On the other hand, opponents Cyprus Eagles are a rank above at fifth; they have won four of their eight games thus far and have same number of points to their name.

Notably, both sides come into this match on the back of comfortable wins in their respective last two matches. The Eagles defeated the Black Caps by eight and five wickets respectively, similarly, the Lions got the better of Nicosia Tigers by 36 and 19-runs in reverse fixtures.

Both sides will clash in the reverse fixture (Match 35) that starts at the 04:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Ahead of the match between Haidree Lions and Cyprus Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

HAL vs CES Telecast

The Haidree Lions vs Cyprus Eagles game will not be telecast in India.

HAL vs CES Live Streaming

The match between Haidree Lions and Cyprus Eagles will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAL vs CES Match Details

The Haidree Lions will face Cyprus Eagles at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 02:00 pm IST on Wednesday, November 17. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 04:00 PM IST.

HAL vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manikanta Ranimekala

Vice-Captain: Rajasekhar Poluri

Suggested Playing XI for HAL vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Naseer Ahmed

Batters: Jeevan Lasmal, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Manikanta Ranimekala

All-rounders: Kumar Rajnish, Rajasekhar Poluri, Srinivas Angarekkala, Yasir Mehmood

Bowlers: Imtiaz Alam, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Shabbi Ul Hassan

HAL vs CES Probable XIs

Haidree Lions: Vikas Jha, Harsh Raj, Jeevan Lasmal, Arnav Kishore, Shabbir Khan, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Prakash Babu, Kumar Rajnish, Yasir Mehmood, Imtiaz Alam, Shabbi Ul Hassan

Cyprus Eagles: Christopher Gergiour, Amandeep Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Bilal Muhammad, Abbas Khan, Naseer Ahmed, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Rajasekhar Poluri, Sajib Mohammad, Ranjith Nerella, Srinivas Angarekkala

