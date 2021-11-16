HAL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 30 between Haidree Lions vs Nicosia Tigers, November 16, 02:00 pm IST

HAL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Haidree Lions and Nicosia Tigers: Haidree Lions (HAL) will lock horns with Nicosia Tigers (NCT) at Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol, in the Match 30 of ECS T10 Cyprus, 2021 on Tuesday, November 16. The first game will start at 02:00 PM IST, whereas the reverse fixture will commence at the 04:00 PM IST at the same venue.

The Lions have won just one of the four matches played in the series and they are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. The team come into this match after Limassol Zalmi comprehensively defeated them by eight and 10 wickets in back-to-back matches on Monday.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, have won five of the nine matches played in the series and they are currently ranked second on the points table. However, they have lost their last four matches on the trot including Monday’s defeats at the hands on Cyprus Moufflons by six and five wickets respectively. The team will look to getting back to winning ways against a resurging Lions unit.

Ahead of the match between Haidree Lions and Nicosia Tigers; here is everything you need to know:

HAL vs NCT Telecast

The Haidree Lions vs Nicosia Tigers game will not be telecasted in India.

HAL vs NCT Live Streaming

The match between Haidree Lions and Nicosia Tigers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAL vs NCT Match Details

The Haidree Lions will face Nicosia Tigers at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 02:00 pm IST on Tuesday, November 16. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 04:00 PM IST.

HAL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hassan Rakibul

Vice-Captain: Roman Mazumder

Suggested Playing XI for HAL vs NCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zeeshan Khan

Batters: Aizaz Jameel, Atta Ullah, Roman Mazumder, Yasir Khan

All-rounders: Faysal Mia, Hassan Rakibul, Sayed Tanveer

Bowlers: Shabbi Ul Hassan, Raza Ihsan, Tomal Aminul

HAL vs NCT Probable XIs:

Haidree Lions: Aizaz Jameel, Zeeshan Khan, Rameez ur Rehman, Atta Ullah, Yasir Khan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sayed Tanveer, Shoaib Ahmad, Awais Liaqat, Raza Ihsan, Irfan Riaz

Nicosia Tigers: Abid Ali, N Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Faysal Mia, Hassan Rakibul, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Mamun Roshid

