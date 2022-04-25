Haldi Ceremony Pictures: Arun Lal to Get Married For Second Time at The Age of 66

Kolkata: Former India cricketer Arun Lal will be tying the knot with his long-time friend Bulbul Saha, on May 2, 2022, in a private ceremony. Lalji is currently the coach of the Bengal Ranji team, and the 66-year-old has been in relation with Bulbul for a long period now.

Haldi Ceremony held on Sunday. Arun Lal, who is getting married for the second time with the permission of his first wife, has turned yellow with his future wife Bulbul Saha. Haldi ceremony was organized on the joint initiative of boys and girls. Originally Bulbul Saha’s family members were present on the occasion. 66-year-old Arun Lal followed all the rules of ‘Gaye Halud’ (Haldi) ceremony like an obedient son. The future husband and wife were found together in yellow attire at the ceremony. Arun Lal was wearing Yellow Panjabi. After the Haldi ceremony, there was an arrangement of grand dawat. The camera captured the shy smile of ‘Lalji’.

The former cricketer took consensus from his first wife, and took the decision of getting married only after she agreed to it. A picture of their official invite to their wedding ceremony has gone viral on the internet, which suggests that the two will be tying the knot at a hotel in Kolkata.

Arun Lal used to be a regular commentator- be it international cricket, domestic cricket or IPL matches. However, he was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma- a rare type of cancer- in 2016, which kept him away from the commentary box. He overcame the disease, and now coaches the Bengal team.

