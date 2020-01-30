Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Stoppage

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe lead by 335 runs, MIN. 49.4 Overs Left Today
Innings Break

U-19 CWC, 2020 Super League Quarter Final 3, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, 30 January, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh Under-19 *

261/5 (50.0)

Bangladesh Under-19
v/s
South Africa Under-19
South Africa Under-19

0/0 (0.0)

Toss won by South Africa Under-19 (decided to field)
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Eliminator, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 30 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sydney Thunder

197/5 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

140 (18.3)

Sydney Thunder beat Hobart Hurricanes by 57 runs

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

04 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Hales, Khawaja & Cook Play Starring Roles as Sydney Thunder Begin Knockouts in Emphatic Style

Only five Hobart batsmen managed to register a score in double figures as the dominant Sydney bowlers rolled them over for 140 with nine deliveries to go.

Cricketnext Staff |January 30, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja scored brisk half-centuries at the top of the order for the Sydney Thunders as they ended Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash campaign, handing them a 57-run defeat in Hobart in the Eliminator.

Hales, out of form till now, came to life and hammered a 37-ball-60 which was peppered with six boundaries and three sixes. At the other end Khawaj also kept up the momentum and scored 54 off 34 deliveries, finding the fence on seven occasions and sending one into the crowds.

The openers found gaps at will and put on 103 in 9.5 overs before Scott Boland dismissed Khawaja. However, Hales stuck around and along with Callum Ferguson took the side to 145 before being dismissed in the 15th over.

A battered Hobart continued to leak runs in the final overs and had a mountain to climb with a target off 198. Nathan Ellis was the only bowler for Hobart who could walk off with his head held high as he returned with figures of 1/18, while the rest conceded over 9 an over.

Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short (37) could not replicate the Hales-Khawaja show, which opened the gates for Sydney.

Jonathan Cook (4/21) and Chris Morris (3/27) struck at crucial moments to keep Hobart well off the pace.

There's no time to rest for the Thunder, who fly straight to Adelaide on Friday before another do-or-die clash with the Strikers on Saturday evening.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
