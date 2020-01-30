Hales, Khawaja & Cook Play Starring Roles as Sydney Thunder Begin Knockouts in Emphatic Style

Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja scored brisk half-centuries at the top of the order for the Sydney Thunders as they ended Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash campaign, handing them a 57-run defeat in Hobart in the Eliminator.
Hales, out of form till now, came to life and hammered a 37-ball-60 which was peppered with six boundaries and three sixes. At the other end Khawaj also kept up the momentum and scored 54 off 34 deliveries, finding the fence on seven occasions and sending one into the crowds.
The openers found gaps at will and put on 103 in 9.5 overs before Scott Boland dismissed Khawaja. However, Hales stuck around and along with Callum Ferguson took the side to 145 before being dismissed in the 15th over.
A battered Hobart continued to leak runs in the final overs and had a mountain to climb with a target off 198. Nathan Ellis was the only bowler for Hobart who could walk off with his head held high as he returned with figures of 1/18, while the rest conceded over 9 an over.
Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short (37) could not replicate the Hales-Khawaja show, which opened the gates for Sydney.
Jonathan Cook (4/21) and Chris Morris (3/27) struck at crucial moments to keep Hobart well off the pace.
Only five Hobart batsmen managed to register a score in double figures as the dominant Sydney bowlers rolled them over for 140 with nine deliveries to go.
There's no time to rest for the Thunder, who fly straight to Adelaide on Friday before another do-or-die clash with the Strikers on Saturday evening.
