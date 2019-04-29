Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Hales Withdrawn from All England Squads, to Miss World Cup

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 29, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
(Image: AFP)

Alex Hales will not feature in the upcoming World Cup after being withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the start of the new international season. 30-year old Hales had been placed on a three-week ban for recreational drug use but the penalty has now been increased by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

According to a statement issued by the ECB the decision was made “having considered what is in the best interests of the England team” and Hales will now not travel to Ireland for a one-off ODI on Friday. He will also not be a part of England’s squad for the Vitality IT20, the Royal London ODI series against Pakistan and the preliminary World Cup squad.

“Consideration was given to creating the right environment within the team and ensuring that there are no unnecessary distractions and that the team is in the best position to succeed going into this crucial period,” the statement read.

“We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch,” said Ashley Giles, ECB Managing Director of England Men’s Cricket.

“I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex’s career as an England player. The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer.”

England will name a replacement for the series against Pakistan, in due course.

This is the second time Hales has failed to comply with the ECB’s recreational drugs policy. The latest setback comes on the back of the infamous incident last year when Hales was suspended and fined after he and Ben Stokes were involved in a street fight outside a Bristol nightclub.

All English cricketers, men and women, are subjected to the hair follicle tests twice a season. The tests which were introduced in 2013, is essentially related to the health and welfare of the players.

Hales has played 70 ODIs for England, having scored 2419 runs at an average of just under 38 with six hundreds and 14 half-centuries.
First Published: April 29, 2019, 2:29 PM IST
