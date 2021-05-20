Hall of Fame: ICC Celebrates Indian Legend Anil Kumble's Achievements

Celebrating former Indian cricket captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s stupendous achievements for India, the International Cricket Councilhas inducted him into the ICC Hall of Fame. After celebrating the best players of other countries, the ICC brought back Kumble’s glorious cricket records. Calling him “one of the greatest bowlers of all time,” the ICC has posted his statistics in an Instagram post and recalled that he is still “the third-leading wicket taker in Test Cricket.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

In a video posted by ICC on its website, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara recalled some moments playing against the legendary Indian leg-spinner. While praising Kumble for his cricket action, Sangakkara referred him as ‘An intense competitor’.

“Kumble has given me a few sleepless nights,” he said.

Former Sri Lankan skipper said that Kumble was not an orthodox leg-spinner.“This big, tall gangly bowler running in and bowling with a very high arm action. It was not at all easy to get him away for runs,” he added.

Playing 132 Tests for India, Kumble scalped 619 wickets including35 five-wicket hauls. He also featured in 271 ODIsfor India claiming 337 wickets on his name at an impressive average of 30.89. He is the third in the all-time top wicket-takers in Test matches.

The legendary leg spinner still remains third on the list of all-time top wicket-takers in Test matches. He is behind Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia’s Shane Warne.

To celebrate some of the finest cricketers who graced the sport and played legendary cricket during their career, the ICC launched the Hall of Fame month on Instagram. The council began the celebrations by recalling former New Zealand skipper Martin Crowe’s achievements in the sport. Former Australian Cricketer Keith Miller, former West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards and former England Cricketer Claire Taylor are among the legends who have been celebrated by ICC as they have been inducted to the council’s Hall of Fame.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here