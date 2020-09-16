- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
HAM vs ESS Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Essex Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Hampshire will face Essex on Wednesday, September 16 in the upcoming match in English T20 Blast 2020. The Hampshire vs Essex outing will commence from 6:30 PM at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Both the teams are totally out of form. HAM is at the last spot while ESS is placed at second last spot. Both Hampshire and Essex have played a total of seven matches out of which both have managed to win only one each. HAM have a total of three points. In their last match, they were defeated by Kent by eight wickets.
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Essex, on the other hand, defeated Sussex by 12 runs. The team currently have four points in their kitty.
English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Essex Live Streaming
The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website
HAM vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Essex Live Score / Scorecard
English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Essex: Match Details
September 16 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 team for Hampshire vs Essex:
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Essex captain: Alsop
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Essex vice-captain: Doeschate
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Essex wicket keeper: Alsop
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Essex batsmen: Vincey, Munsey, Doeschate
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Essex all-rounders: Fuller, Delport, Lawrence
English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs ESS Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Essex bowlers: Quinn, Harmer, Afridi, Crane
HAM vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire playing 11 against Essex: George Munsey, Tom Alsop, James Vince, Sam Northeast, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi.
HAM vs ESS English T20 Blast 2020, Essex playing 11 against Hampshire: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, Aron Nijjar, Matthew Quinn.
