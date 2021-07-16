HAM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, July 16 6:30 pm IST

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Hampshire Hawks vs Essex Eagles:

In the 109 match of the Vitality T20 Blast, the Hampshire Hawks will lock horns with the Essex Eagles on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. So far, the Hampshire Hawks are having a disappointing season with just three wins from their opening 11 games. However, they will come into today’s fixture on the back of a 75-run win over Somerset CCC. They are currently occupying the seventh spot in the points table and will look to register a few wins to move in the first half of the table.

The Essex Eagles have registered five wins in 12 games and are placed just above their tonight’s opponent in the points table. They are coming into this game on the back of a seven wickets loss at the hands of Sussex Sharks.

Today’s fixture is a do or die encounter for both teams if they want to stay alive in the championship race. The last time, two sides met, the Hawks registered a 13-run victory over the Eagles.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Hampshire Hawks and Essex Eagles; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs ESS Telecast

The match between HAM vs ESS is not televised in India

HAM vs ESS Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs ESS can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

HAM vs ESS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The HAM vs ESS match will start at 06:30 pm (IST).

HAM vs ESS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Dan Lawrence

Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short

HAM vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater

Batsmen: James Vince, Dan Lawrence, D’Arcy Short

All-Rounders: Colin de Grandhomme, Liam Dawson, Jimmy Neesham, Simon Harmer

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Samuel Cook

HAM vs ESS probable playing XI:

Hampshire Hawks Predicted Playing XI: James Vince (C), Scott Currie, Lewis McManus (WK), D’Arcy Short, Liam Dawson, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Chris Wood, Mason Crane.

Essex Eagles Predicted Playing XI: Simon Harmer (C), Samuel Cook, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Jimmy Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Michael Pepper, Jack Plom, Ryan ten Doeschate, Paul Walter, Tom Westley.

