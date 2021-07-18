HAM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, July 18, 07:00 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: HAM vs GLA dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for English T20 Blast 2021 between Hampshire vs Glamorgan July 18, 07:00 pm IST

HAM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Hampshire and Glamorgan:

From the South Group, Hampshire will square off against Glamorgan in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The HAM vs GLA match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 18, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

Hampshire have made a phenomenal comeback in the T20 Blast 2021. The team won their back-to-back two matches on Friday against Essex and Sussex by 18 runs and six wickets respectively. With two stunning victories, Hampshire’s chances of making it to the second stage of the tournament are also alive. They are now placed at the sixth position on the South Group points table with five victories from 13 league games.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, are out of the playoffs stage. The team managed to secure wins in just three out of 13 league games. They are languishing at the second last position on the South Group points table. Since Glamorgan have nothing to lose, they can play a spoilsport for other teams in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Glamorgan; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs GLA Telecast

The Hampshire vs Glamorgan match will not be broadcasted in India.

HAM vs GLA Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs GLA is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

HAM vs GLA Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Hampshire and Glamorgan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 18, Sunday at 07:00 pm IST.

HAM vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Marnus Labuschagne

Vice-Captain- D’Arcy Short

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Cooke

Batsmen: D’Arcy Short, James Vince, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Roman Walker

HAM vs GLA Probable XIs:

Hampshire: James Vince (c), D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Prest, Lewis McManus (wk), Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, and Bradley Wheal

Glamorgan: Kiran Carlson, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Billy Root, Chris Cooke (c&wk), Dan Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Roman Walker, Timm van der Gugten, and Ruaidhri Smith

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here