HAM vs KET Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Kent Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Hampshire will face Kent on Monday, September 14, in the upcoming match in English T20 Blast 2020. The Hampshire vs Kent outing will commence from 6:30 PM at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. As of now, Hampshire are at the second last spot on the points table and have a total of three points of six matches. Kent, on the other hand, are placed at number three spot with a total of 8 points. Both the teams lost their previous fixture on September 12. Hampshire were defeated by Middlesex by 19 runs while Kent lost the match of Sussex by 8 wickets.

English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Kent Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

HAM vs KET English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Kent Live Score / Scorecard

English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Kent: Match Details

September 14 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 team for Hampshire vs Kent

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Kent captain: Tom Alsop

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Kent vice-captain: Zak Crawley

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Kent wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Kent batsmen: James Vince, Zak Crawley, Bell-Drummond

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Kent all-rounders: James Fuller, Joe Denly, Alex Blake

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs KET Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Kent bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, Fred Klassen, Imran Qayyum

HAM vs KET English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire playing 11 against Kent: Tom Alsop, James Vince, Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Lewis McManus, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mason Crane, Shaheen Afridi.

HAM vs KET English T20 Blast 2020, Kent playing 11 against Hampshire: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Joe Denly, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Calum Haggett, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum.

