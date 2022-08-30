HAM vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English One-Day Cup 2022 match, August 30, 3:30 PM IST

HAM vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English One-Day Cup 2022 match between Hampshire and Kent: Nick Gubbins’s Hampshire will cross swords with Kent in the second English One-Day Cup semi-final. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will conduct the high-octane clash.

Hampshire were the best team during the league round. They topped the Group B points table with seven wins from eight league matches. Hampshire ended the group games with two consecutive victories against Essex and Yorkshire by three wickets and 72 runs. The right-arm medium pacer John Turner is in a lethal form with 18 wickets from eight games at an average of 16.44.

Coming to Kent, they finished third in Group B by winning four games and losing three. The team delivered a sensational performance in the quarter-final against Leicestershire to record a win by 81 runs. The skipper Joe Denly and opener Joey Evison scripted a victory for their team, with knocks of 65 and 62 runs, respectively.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Kent, here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs KET Telecast

Hampshire vs Kent game will not be telecast in India

HAM vs KET Live Streaming

The English One-Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

HAM vs KET Match Details

HAM vs KET match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton at 3:30 PM IST on August 30, Tuesday.

HAM vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Grant Stewart

Vice-Captain – Nick Gubbins

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Oliver Robinson, Ben Brown

Batters: Ben Compton, Nick Gubbins, Tom Prest

All-rounders: Ian Holland, Joe Denly, Grant Stewart

Bowlers: John Turner, Jack Campbell, Nathan Gilchrist

HAM vs KET Probable XIs:

Hampshire: Toby Albert, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, Nick Gubbins (c), Ben Brown (wk), Tom Prest, Scott Currie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Aneurin Donald, Fletcha Middleton

Kent: Joe Denly (c), Ben Compton, Joey Evison, Oliver Robinson (wk), Alex Blake, Harry Podmore, Hamidullah Qadri, Nathan Gilchrist, Darren Stevens, Harry Finch, Grant Stewart

