HAM vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for English County Championship, May 19 03:30 pm IST

HAM vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship Match between Hampshire vs Leicestershire: Hampshire are set to take on Leicestershire in round 7 of the English County Championship 2021 on Wednesday. The match will start at 03:30 pm (IST) at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

After struggling for the last few weeks, Hampshire returned to winning ways as they registered a thumping victory over Middlesex in the previous round of the English County Championship. Kyle Abbott starred with the ball for Hampshire as they climbed to the third spot in Group 2. They are now just nine points behind leader Somerset. However, their batting unit is a cause of concern as Sam Northeast and Tom Alsop are going through lean patches. However, James Vince coming back to the form is good news for them. And they will bank on Vince to guide them to another victory in the English County Championship this season.

On the other hand, Leicestershire are sitting at the last spot in the points table, with no wins from their opening five English County Championship games. However, Leicestershire’s Samuel Evans and overseas recruit Marcus Harris looked in good form in their last outing against Surrey and it could work well into their favour against Hampshire. Leicestershire’s bowling unit is also a cause of concern as they have failed in performing so far.

With both Hampshire and Leicestershire struggling to get going, a cracker of contents could be on the cards for fans today.

Ahead of the County Championship match between Hampshire and Leicestershire; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs LEI Telecast

Not televised in India.

HAM vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs LEI can be live-streamed on ecb.co.uk, England Cricket app, Social Media handles of all 18 counties.

HAM vs LEI Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, May 19 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game will start at 03:30 pm (IST).

HAM vs LEI captain, vice-captain:

Captain: L Dawson

Vice-Captain: H Azad

HAM vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: H Swindells, T Alsop

Batsmen: H Azad, J Vince, M Harris,

All-Rounders: I Holland, L Dawson

Bowlers: C Parkinson, C Wright, K Abbott and M Abbas

HAM vs LEI probable playing XI:

Hampshire: Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, James Vince (c), Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Bradley Wheal and Mason Crane/Keith Barker

Leicestershire: Samuel Evans, Hasan Azad, Marcus Harris, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells (wk), Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Alex Evans and Gavin Griffiths

