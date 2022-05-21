HAM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 21, 04:30 PM IST

HAM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Hammarby and Marsta:

In the second Group B fixture of the ECS Sweden Stockholm, Hammarby will cross swords with Marsta. Both teams will be playing their first game on Saturday, May 21 at the Norsborq Cricket Ground.

Hammarby have picked a handful of experienced players in their line-up and thus they are the favorites to start their campaign with a victory. Javed Ahmad, Abdul Hakeem, and Imran Ullah are the senior batters in the league. Meanwhile, Muhammad Huzaifa and Sajid Ahmad are expected to lead the bowling unit.

Speaking of Marsta, they have a relatively younger squad at their disposal. The team has shown more faith in the skilled domestic cricketers. Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Piyal Rehman, and Shahid Mustafa are the key players for Marsta in the T10 league.

Ahead of the match between Hammarby and Marsta, here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs MAR Telecast

Hammarby vs Marsta game will not be telecast in India

HAM vs MAR Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAM vs MAR Match Details

HAM vs MAR match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 04:30 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

HAM vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Javed Ahmad

Vice-Captain – Zulifqar Ali

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arslan Ali

Batters: Javed Ahmad, Abdul Hakeem, Share Ali, Waqas Haider

All-rounders: Piyal Rehman, Imran Ullah, Zulifqar Ali

Bowlers: Ajmal Raza, Qambar Syed, Kamran Ali

HAM vs MAR Probable XIs:

Hammarby: Arslan Ali, Noman Kaka khel, Aftab Ahmad, Javed Ahmad, Farhan Ali, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Muhammad Huzaifa, Muhammad Munir, Abdul Hakeem, Sajid Ahmad

Marsta: Zahid Naqwi, Piyal Rehman, Hamid Mehmood, Choudry Share Ali, Aweem Ullah, Waqas Haider, Amjad Khwaja, Kamran Ali, Ajmal Raza, Qambar Syed, Zulifqar Ali

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here