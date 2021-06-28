HAM vs MID Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021, June 28, 11:30 PM IST Monday

HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Hampshire and Middlesex: From the South Group, Hampshire will square off against Middlesex in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The HAM vs MID match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 28, Monday at 11:30 pm IST.

It will be a clash of the bottoms of the points table on Monday. Both Hampshire and Middlesex have succumbed to torrid outings in the T20 Blast. Hampshire are languishing at the bottom of the South Group points table while Middlesex are placed a rung above at the second-last spot.

Thus far in the T20 Championship, Hampshire have secured victory in just one encounter out of seven league games. Middlesex, on the other hand, will be entering the contest after winning two out of their eight league games.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs MID Telecast

The Hampshire vs Middlesex match will not be broadcast in India.

HAM vs MID Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs MID is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

HAM vs MID Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Hampshire and Middlesex at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 28, Monday at 11:30 pm IST.

HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: D’Arcy Short

Vice-Captain: Joe Cracknell

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Josh Simpson, Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Steven Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, James Vince, D’arcy Short

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman

HAM vs MID Probable XIs

Hampshire: James Vince, D’arcy Short, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Bradley Wheal

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Nick Gubbins, Daryl Mitchell, Josh Simpson, Luke Hollman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Blake Cullen, Tom Helm

