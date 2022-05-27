HAM vs MID Dream11 Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 27, 11:30 PM IST

HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Hampshire and Middlesex: Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton will play host to the game between Hampshire and Middlesex on Friday. Middlesex made a winning start to the 2022 edition of the Vitality Blast. The team collected its first two points by thumping Gloucestershire by 30 runs. It was a good batting performance by the team as they notched up 229 runs on the board. The skipper Stevie Eskinazi made an impact with his knock of 37-ball 87. The team will hope to continue its exceptional performance on Friday as well.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Hampshire will be playing their first game of the season. The team did well last season. They finished fourth in the league round and then defeated Nottinghamshire in the quarter-final. However, they were ruled out after facing a loss against Somerset in the semi-final by two wickets.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Middlesex, here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs MID Telecast

Hampshire vs Middlesex game will not be telecast in India.

HAM vs MID Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAM vs MID Match Details

HAM vs MID match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton at 11:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

HAM vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi

Vice-captain: Martin Andersson

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Weatherley, James Vince

All-rounders: Liam Dawson, Chris Green, Martin Andersson

Bowlers: Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Kyle Abbott

HAM vs MID Probable XIs

Hampshire: Kyle Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Brad Wheal, Ben McDermott, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Liam Dawson, James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, James Vince (c)

Middlesex: Eoin Morgan, Stephen Eskinazi(c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson(w), Luke Hollman, Toby Roland-Jones, Blake Cullen, Thilan Walallawita, Chris Green, Martin Andersson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here