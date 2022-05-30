HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction For Vitality T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 30, 11:30 PM IST

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Hampshire and Somerset: Hampshire will aim to improve their position in the South Group points table as they will take on Somerset in the Monday Vitality T20 Blast match. The two teams have experienced completely different journeys in the league so far.

Hampshire are at the rock-bottom after losing their first game to Middlesex by 10 runs. It was a poor batting performance by the cricket club as they ended up with only 153 runs while chasing 164 in 20 overs. Playing on Monday, the team will have great expectations from players like James Vince, Ben McDermott and Liam Dawson.

Somerset, on the other hand, are second with two wins. They are favourites to register their third consecutive win on Monday. Somerset defeated Kent in its first game by eight wickets while their second victory came against Essex by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Somerset, here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs SOM Telecast

Hampshire vs Somerset game will not be telecast in India.

HAM vs SOM Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAM vs SOM Match Details

HAM vs SOM match will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton at 11:30 PM IST on May 30, Monday.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain: Rilee Rossouw

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Ben McDermott

Batters: Tom Abell, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince

All-rounders: Ben Green, Lewis Gregory, Liam Dawson

Bowlers: Josh Davey, Nathan Ellis, Brad Wheal

HAM vs SOM Probable XIs

Hampshire: Brad Wheal, Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Ross Whiteley, James Fuller, Liam Dawson

Somerset: Lewis Gregory, Lewis Goldsworthy, Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (c), Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Tom Lammonby, Ben Green

