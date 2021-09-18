HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, September 18, 03:30 pm IST

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Hampshire and Somerset: The first semi-final of the T20 Blast will witness an interesting game of cricket as Hampshire will be locking horns with Somerset. The high-voltage game will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 18, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST.

Hampshire finished at the fourth slot in the South group points table after securing victory in six league matches out of 14 games. The team then defeated Nottinghamshire in the quarter-final by two runs to secure a place for themselves in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Somerset ended in second place in the South Group points table. The team featured in a total of 14 matches, winning eight and losing four, while their two matches were washed out due to rain. Somerset got better off Lancashire in the quarter-final by seven wickets.

The last time when the two teams played against each other, Hampshire emerged as a better side as they defeated Somerset by 75 runs.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Somerset; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs SOM Telecast

The Hampshire vs Somerset match will not be broadcasted in India.

HAM vs SOM Live Streaming

The HAM vs SOM match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

HAM vs SOM Match Details

The first semi-final of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Hampshire and Somerset at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on September 18, Saturday at 03:30 pm IST.

HAM vs SOM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: D’Arcy Short

Vice-Captain:James Vince

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs SOM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton

Batsmen: Will Smeed, James Vince, Joe Weatherley

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, James Fuller, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Marchant de Lange, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal, Scott Currie

HAM vs SOM Probable XIs:

Hampshire: Tom Prest, D’Arcy Short, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus(wk), Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal, James Fuller, Liam Dawson, Scott Currie, James Vince

Somerset: Will Smeed, James Hildreth, Tom Banton(wk), Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Marchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe

