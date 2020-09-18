HAM vs SUR Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Surrey Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Captain / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Hampshire will face South group leaders Surrey on Friday, September 18, in the upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2020. The Hampshire vs Essex outing will commence from 6:30 PM at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. HAM is currently at the last spot while SUR is placed at top spot.

Both Hampshire and Surrey have played a total of eight matches. HAM, till now, have won only one match, while SUR has registered its win in five matches.

In the previous fixture, Hampshire lost the match to Essex by 54 runs, while Surrey defeated Sussex by 4 wickets.

HAM vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Surrey Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website.

HAM vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Surrey Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HAM vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire vs Surrey: Match Details

September 18 - 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 team for Hampshire vs Surrey

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Surrey captain: Fuller

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Surrey vice-captain: Atkinson

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Surrey wicket keeper: Alsop, Foakes

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Surrey batsmen: Amla, Jacks, Morkel

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Surrey all-rounders: Holland, Fuller, Atkinson

English T20 Blast 2020 HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction, Hampshire vs Surrey bowlers: Crane, Batty, Moriarty

HAM vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Hampshire playing 11 against Surrey: Tom Alsop, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Ian Holland, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Shaheen Afridi, Mason Crane, James Fuller, Sam Northeast

HAM vs SUR English T20 Blast 2020, Surrey playing 11 against Hampshire: Ben Foakes, Hashim Amla, Sam Curran, Morne Morkel, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Jordan Clark, Will Jacks, Mark Stoneman