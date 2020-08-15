HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction England County Bob Willis Trophy |The Bob Willis Trophy is a special one-off red-ball competition that will be played this summer only in place of the County Championship following the delay to the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which will feature all 18 First-Class Counties in three regionalised groups, will herald the start of the domestic season on 1 August.
HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy Live Streaming Details
YouTube channel of the Hampshire County Club.
HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy Match Details
August 15 – 3:30 PM IST from Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground
HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy My Dream11 Team
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jamie Smith
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Will Jacks, Jason Roy (VICE CAPTAIN), Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ian Holland (CAPTAIN), Scott Borthwick, Felix Organ
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Daniel Moriarty, Amar Virdi, Mason Crane
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Hampshire : Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast (C), Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (WK), Harry Came, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Tom Scriven, James Fuller.
Surrey : Mark Stoneman (C), Ryan Patel, Scott Borthwick, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Rikki Clarke, Daniel Moriarty, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi.
Follow @CricketNext for more
HAM vs SUR Dream11/HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction/HAM vs SUR Dream11 team/HAM vs SUR Dream11 top picks/HAM vs SUR/Dream11/HAM vs SUR Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team England County Bob Willis Trophy Hampshire vs Surrey – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Captain / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings