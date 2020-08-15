Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team England County Bob Willis Trophy Hampshire vs Surrey – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Captain / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team England County Bob Willis Trophy Hampshire vs Surrey – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 15, 2020

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction England County Bob Willis Trophy |The Bob Willis Trophy is a special one-off red-ball competition that will be played this summer only in place of the County Championship following the delay to the men’s domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, which will feature all 18 First-Class Counties in three regionalised groups, will herald the start of the domestic season on 1 August.

HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy Live Streaming Details

YouTube channel of the Hampshire County Club.

HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy Match Details

August 15 – 3:30 PM IST from Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground

HAM vs SUR England County Bob Willis Trophy My Dream11 Team

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jamie Smith

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Will Jacks, Jason Roy (VICE CAPTAIN), Sam Northeast, Joe Weatherley

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ian Holland (CAPTAIN), Scott Borthwick, Felix Organ

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Daniel Moriarty, Amar Virdi, Mason Crane

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire : Joe Weatherley, Felix Organ, Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast (C), Ian Holland, Lewis McManus (WK), Harry Came, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Tom Scriven, James Fuller.

Surrey : Mark Stoneman (C), Ryan Patel, Scott Borthwick, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith (WK), Laurie Evans, Rikki Clarke, Daniel Moriarty, Morne Morkel, Amar Virdi.

Follow @CricketNext for more

HAM vs SUR Dream11/HAM vs SUR Dream11 prediction/HAM vs SUR Dream11 team/HAM vs SUR Dream11 top picks/HAM vs SUR/Dream11/HAM vs SUR Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Best Picks / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Captain / HAM vs SUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more