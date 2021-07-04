HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English County Championship match, July 04, 03:30 PM IST

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Hampshire and Surrey: Hampshire and Surrey will square off against each other in the 75th match of the English County Championship. The match will be played on July 04, Sunday at 03:30 PM IST at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Hampshire aren’t enjoying a decent run in the English County Championship. They are placed at the third position in the Group B points table. The County has secured victory in just three out of eight league matches. They lost two games while three Test matches ended in a draw. Hampshire will enter the contest on Sunday on the back of a drawn game against Somerset.

Surrey, on the other hand, find themselves a rung below Hampshire in the Group B points table. They have secured victory in just two league matches thus far while their four games ended in a draw. Entering the contest against Hampshire, Surrey will be buzzing with confidence as they defeated Gloucestershire by an innings and 47 runs in their most recent encounter.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Surrey; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs SUR Telecast

The Hampshire vs Surrey match will not be broadcasted in India.

HAM vs SUR Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs SUR is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

HAM vs SUR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 04 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

HAM vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ian Holland

Vice-Captain- Rory Burns

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Hashim Amla, James Vince, Mark Stoneman, Rory Burns

All-rounders: Rikki Clarke, Ian Holland

Bowlers: Kyle Abbott, Kyle Jamieson, Jordan Clark, Brad Wheal

HAM vs SUR Probable XIs:

Hampshire: Joe Weatherley, Ian Holland, Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, James Vince, Lewis McManus, Colin de Grandhomme, Keith Baker, Kyle Abbott, Bradley Wheal, Mason Crane

Surrey: Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jamie Smith, Jordan Clark, Jamie Overton, Kyle Jamieson, Rikki Clarke, Amar Virdi

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here