HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 10, 2020

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HAM vs SUS Dream11 Best Picks / HAM vs SUS Dream11 Captain / HAM vs SUS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Trending Desk |September 10, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 10, 2020

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | In the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast outing scheduled on September 10, Hampshire Cricket will battle it out against Sussex Cricket County on Thursday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The HAM vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 match will commence at 11:05 pm IST.

A look at the points table inform us that Sussex Cricket County currently occupy the third spot in the South Group table, with five points in four games. On the other hand, their counter team Hampshire Cricket have bagged just one victory in the four matches they've played in the campaign so far. The team just has three points to their credit.

HAM vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

HAM vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details, Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County

September 10 – 11.05pm IST from Rose Bowl in Southampton

HAM vs SUS English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County Vitality Blast 2020

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Captain: Colin Munro

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Tom Alsop

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Batsmen: James Vince, Luke Wright, Rilee Rossouw, Laurie Evans

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Colin Munro

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan

English T20 Blast 2020 Hampshire Cricket vs Sussex Cricket County, HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Hampshire Cricket Playing XI: Colin Munro, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (c), Sam Northeast, Tom Alsop, Liam Dawson, Lewis McManus (wk), Gareth Berg, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sussex Cricket County Playing XI: Philip Salt, Luke Wright (c), Laurie Evans, Tom Bruce, Michael Burgess (wk), David Wiese, Jofra Archer,  Rashid Khan, Will Beer, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs

