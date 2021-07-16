HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, July 16, 11:30 pm IST

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Hampshire and Sussex:From the South Group, Hampshire will square off against Sussex in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The HAM vs SUS match will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 16, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.

Hampshire are languishing at the third last position on the South Group points table. The team has nine points under their belt with three victories from eleven games. Hampshire’s chances of making it to the second stage of the tournament are alive as they scripted a victory in their last two matches against Somerset and Gloucestershire.

Sussex, on the other hand, have done considerably well in the T20 Blast. The team is enjoying its stay at the second slot on the South Group points table. Sussex will be entering the contest on Friday after winning five and losing two out of their 12 league matches.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs SUS Telecast

The Hampshire vs Sussex match will not be broadcasted in India.

HAM vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs SUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

HAM vs SUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Hampshire and Sussex at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on July 16, Friday at 11:30 pm IST.

HAM vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Colin de Grandhomme

Vice-Captain- Luke Wright

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Travis Head, Delray Rawlins, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Ollie Robinson

HAM vs SUS Probable XIs:

Hampshire: D’Arcy Short, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Weatherley, Lewis McManus, James Fuller, Chris Wood, Scott Currie, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal

Sussex: Luke Wright (c), Travis Head, Ravi Bopara, Harrison Ward, Delray Rawlins, Oliver Carter, Will Beer, David Wiese, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Mitch Claydon

