HAM vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 match, August 04, 03:30 PM IST

HAM vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Hampshire and Worcestershire: The 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness another thrilling encounter as Hampshire will square off against Worcestershire in a Group A contest. The match will be played on August 04, Wednesday at the Rose Bowl in Southampton at 03:30 PM IST.

Hampshire and Worcestershire have performed differently in the One Day competition thus far. Hampshire have succumbed to a poor outing in the competition and thus find themselves at the third-last position on Group A points table. They have managed to secure victory in just one out of four league matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. Hampshire are coming into the contest against Worcestershire after getting outclassed by Lancashire by 51 runs.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, are enjoying a terrific ride in the One Day Cup. The team has shown consistency as they have won three out of their four league matches. Worcestershire’s only loss in the competition came against Middlesex in their last outing. The team will be hoping to return back to the winning ways on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire and Worcestershire; here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs WOR Telecast

The Hampshire vs Worcestershire match will not be broadcasted in India.

HAM vs WOR Live Streaming

The match between HAM vs WOR is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

HAM vs WOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Hampshire and Worcestershire on August 04, Wednesday at 03:30 PM IST at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

HAM vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira

Vice-Captain: Jack Haynes

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gareth Roderick, Lewis McManus

Batsmen: Tom Fell, Jack Haynes, N. Gubbins

All-rounders: James Fuller, Brett D’Oliveira, Ed Barnard

Bowlers: Joe Leach, J. Turner, Scott Currie

HAM vs WOR Probable XIs:

Hampshire: Tom Alsop, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Lewis McManus, Felix Organ, Tom Prest, James Fuller, Kyle Abbott, Scott Currie, John Turner, Joe Weatherley

Worcestershire: Jake Libby, Joe Leach, Gareth Roderick, Josh Dell, Ed Barnard, Josh Baker, Jack Haynes, Brett D’Oliveria, Tom Fell, Charlie Morris, Adam Finch

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here