HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Women’s County Championship T20 2021, May 16, 5:00 pm IST

HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s County Championship T20 2021 match between Hampshire Women and Essex Women: In the latest round of the 2021 edition of the Women’s County Championship T20, Hampshire Women will be up against Essex Women at the Totton and Eling CC, Southampton. The game will commence at 05:00 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.

Hampshire Women and Essex Women have experienced contrasting fortunes in the Championship thus far. Hampshire are sitting at the second position in the points table of South East Group after three games from six played. In their last encounter, they defeated Surrey Women by 11 runs.

Essex Women, on the other hand, are languishing as the wooden-spooners on the points table of South East Group. They are yet to open their account as they have lost all six games. They will be entering the contest after losing their last match to Kent Women by 32 runs.

Ahead of the match between Hampshire Women and Essex Women; here is everything you need to know:

HAM-W vs ESS-W Telecast

The Women’s County Championship T20 2021 is not being telecast in India.

HAM-W vs ESS-W Match Details

The latest round of Women’s County Championship T20 2021 will be played between Hampshire Women and Essex Women at the Totton and Eling CC in Totton, Southampton. The game will commence at 5:00 pm IST on May 16, Sunday.

HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Catherine Dalton

Vice-Captain- Sophie Mitchelmore

Suggested Playing XI for HAM-W vs ESS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Scarlett Hughes

Batsmen: Catherine Dalton, Hayley Brown, Sophie Mitchelmore

All-rounders: Alice Monaghan, Charlotte Dean, Kelly Castle

Bowlers: Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Katherine Speed

HAM-W vs ESS-W Probable XIs:

Hampshire Women: Sophie Mitchelmore, Maia Bouchier, Ella Chandler, Emily Windsor, Charlotte Dean, Alice Monaghan, Fi Morris, Clover Crosse, Charlotte Taylor, Finty Trussler, Gemma Lane

Essex Women: Catherine Dalton, Hayley Brown, Scarlett Hughes, Erica Hobson, Bethany Harmer, Beth Dodd, Kelly Castle, Emma Jones, Katherine Speed, Joanne Gardner, Alice Macleod

