Hamilton Masakadza To Retire From Cricket After Bangladesh Tri-Series
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced he is set to retire from all forms of international cricket after the end of the T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and Afghanistan later this month.
