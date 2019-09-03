Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Hamilton Masakadza To Retire From Cricket After Bangladesh Tri-Series

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced he is set to retire from all forms of international cricket after the end of the T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and Afghanistan later this month.

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Hamilton Masakadza To Retire From Cricket After Bangladesh Tri-Series

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza has announced he is set to retire from all forms of international cricket after the end of the T20I tri-series involving Bangladesh and Afghanistan later this month.

Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed the decision on their social media channels, tweeting, "Hamilton Masakadza has announced he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the T20I tri-series in Bangladesh".

Masakadza has played 38 Tests, 209 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Zimbabwe since making his international debut against West Indies in 2001, scoring 9,410 international runs along the way. Masakadza has also hit 10 international tons to go alongside his 42 half-centuries.

His highest score in international cricket is his unbeaten 178 against Kenya in 2009. One of the all-time Zimbabwean greats, Masakadza is fourth on Zimbabwe's ODI and Test run-getters lists.

The tri-series is scheduled to be played between 13 to 24 September.

