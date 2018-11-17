Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Hamish Rutherford 106* Headlines New Zealand A's Day After India A Declare on 467/8

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 17, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
Useful lower order runs from all-rounders Vijay Shankar and K Gotham helped India A declare on a strong 467/8 in the first four-day match against New Zealand A at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on Saturday (November 17).

In reply, New Zealand A finished the second day comfortably placed on 176/1 in 55 overs with opener Hamish Rutherford smashing an unbeaten century to remain 106*. He had Tim Seifert for company on 13.

Resuming on 340/5 Parthiv Patel, who is part of the India Test squad set to tour Australia, added 15 more to his overnight score of 79 before falling to pacer Blair Tickner for 94. Shankar and Gowtham then carried on the good work forging an 89-run stand for the seventh wicket in quick time. While Shankar scored a dominant 62 which included six fours, Gowtham smashed five fours and two sixes in his 57.

Both batsmen fell in quick succession post which the India A captain Ajinkya Rahane declared the innings. For New Zealand A Tickner was the most successful bowler returning 4/80 in 22.1 overs.

The Indian A new-ball bowling pair Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj failed to make much of an impression, with the latter going at over five runs per over. Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini too went at four runs per over as both New Zealand openers Rutherford and Will Young flourished.

Gowtham and Shankar were then at it with the ball as well and managed to put a lid on the scoring. Off-spinner Gowtham picked up the only wicket to fall trapping Young one shy of a 50 breaking the opening run stand on 121.

Rutherford, however, went on in his merry ways and soon brought up his century off 155 deliveries. Gowtham was the lone bowler for India to do any damage as he finished with 1/33 in 6 overs.

Brief Score: India A 467/8 declared (P Patel 94, H Vihari 86, P Shaw 62; Blair Tickner 4/80) lead New Zealand A 176/1 (H Rutherford 106, W Young 49) by 291 runs
First Published: November 17, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
