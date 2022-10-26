'Hammered Windies & Now Beaten England': Sehwag, Vaughan, Others Hail Ireland For Stunning Buttler & Co at MCG

Jos Buttler’s England suffered one of the greatest heartbreaks as they lost to Ireland by 5 runs, by the Duckworth-Lewis method, in a rain-curtailed Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Chasing a challenging 158-run target, England were reduced to 105/5 when the rain marked his presence again. Eighteen minutes were already lost to the showers at the beginning of the game and the players were taken off again during England’s chase.

Ireland were already in a commanding position before Moeen Ali launched his assault. The England all-rounder scored a 12-ball 24 before the game was halted. Unfortunately, England were five runs behind on the DLS scoring method, giving Ireland a famous victory when the game was called off a few minutes later.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

It was Ireland’s second massive upset of the tournament after the West Indies in the first round to send the two-time champions home. The victory has sent people on social media into a frenzy. Not only the cricket fraternity but the fans are also in the awe of Andrew Balbirine-led side. Here’s how they reacted.

Congrats Ireland. Better team on the day #T20WC2022 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 26, 2022

With some help fro mm rain off course but Ireland beating England by 5 runs. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/rLWFZavf4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

Ireland have now hammered the West Indies & now beaten England .. Throughly deserved .. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2022

Group 1’s elite toples over to the luck of the three leaf clover! #irevseng #T20worldcup22 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 26, 2022

2011 – Ireland beat England… India won the World Cup 2022 – Ireland beat England… Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/VH8jgZPcE8 — V I P E R™ (@VIPERoffl) October 26, 2022

I’m no history buff but I’m quite certain that this isn’t the first time #Ireland have had a big say or impact on the future of England and Australia #T20WorldCup #EngvIre — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 26, 2022

Ireland beat 2 time T20 World Cup champions West Indies and 1 time T20 World Champions England in this World Cup. Memorable, Irish. pic.twitter.com/wlsSFpIbRX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2022

“England defeated by Ireland in a World Cup match” Old English fans to current ones: pic.twitter.com/H8MwMoNzSG — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) October 26, 2022

England haven’t been good enough today .. No excuses at all .. Ireland far superior with the Ball .. #ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 26, 2022

Last time Ireland beat England in a World Cup, this happened pic.twitter.com/NWoNrsguNS — . (@Arnav_Tweetz7) October 26, 2022

Not everyone can dominate Ireland in Australia pic.twitter.com/0CvnU0DxLh — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) October 26, 2022

Wednesday’s win is also just the third victory for Ireland over England in men’s international cricket after ODI wins in Bengaluru 2011 (in the World Cup) and Southampton 2020 and also their first-time win in T20Is too.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here