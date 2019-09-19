Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Hamza Tahir Stars as Scotland Defeat Netherlands

Bas de Leede, the No. 6, resurrected the innings with a 36-ball 30 along with Clayton Floyd who made 21 off 18.

Cricketnext Staff |September 19, 2019, 10:06 PM IST
Hamza Tahir Stars as Scotland Defeat Netherlands

Scotland went to the top of the T20I tri-series table defeating Netherlands by six wickets in Dublin on Thursday (September 19).

Opting to bat first, Netherlands were bowled out for just 123 with left-arm spinner Hamza Tahir picking up four wickets. Scotland completed the chase in just 13.2 overs with three batsmen scoring 20s.

Netherlands, who had chased down 182 against Ireland just the previous day, got a quick start as the openers added 30 in the first three overs, but lost their way soon. Tahir and Tom Sole (4-0-15-2) were among the wickets as Netherlands went from 40 for 1 in 5 overs to 75 for 6 in the 13th.

Bas de Leede, the No. 6, resurrected the innings with a 36-ball 30 along with Clayton Floyd who made 21 off 18.

Scotland lost captain Kyle Coetzer in the second over of the chase but small partnerships ensured there wouldn't be too many hiccups.

Opener George Munsey made 27 off 23 while Calum MacLeod scored 18 off 21 before Richie Berrington (27*) and Ollie Hairs (25) took over.

Scotland now have two wins from three matches, while Netherlands won only one of their four games.

Scotland and Ireland face each other in the final game of the tri-series on Friday.

