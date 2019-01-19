Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Handscomb Currently Focused on Excelling in White Ball Cricket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 19, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
Handscomb Currently Focused on Excelling in White Ball Cricket

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb is now focusing only on his performances in white ball cricket after finishing as the second-highest run-getter for the home team in the one-day series against India.

Handscomb was in and out of the squad in the India Test series but his chances of a return to the Test team have been aided by a match-winning performance in the BBL for the Melbourne Stars.

"Any runs are good runs," he told cricket.com.au. "I'm just trying to play for Australia in any format. If I'm doing well in the one-dayers, happy days. I can push my case at some stage for red-ball again, but at the moment I've got to concentrate on the white ball."

Handscomb has been given a clear role when it comes to ODI cricket and he is not shy about admitting that his role is similar to that of England's hard-hitting batsmen.

"They (England) go pretty hard, but they've got their controllers as well," Handscomb said. "They have (Joe) Root and (Eoin) Morgan who play that holding role in the middle. I'm looking to go at a run a ball and play the spin really well. We're looking to rotate the strike against spin and take it deep. The power we've got in this team is amazing, as long as we get them in the last 10 overs."

Keen to stay on the team for as long as possible, Handscomb is willing to fight it out as a wicket-keeper if needed but expects Alex Carey to be the first choice.

The Victorian has kept wickets for his state side in their domestic 50-over competition and also in the BBL when needed. "I'm willing to do it (keep wickets). I obviously do it for the Stars as well. I know that's 20 overs, but it's still ticking it over.

"I'm ready to go if need be, but obviously Kez is our vice-captain, he does a very good job behind the stumps and bats beautifully. So I'd be surprised (if I was asked)."
First Published: January 19, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
