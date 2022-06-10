‘Handsome No’: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Hilarious Reaction To Jos Butler’s Pic

Rajasthan Royals left their fans in awe after posting a collage of their star batter Jos Butler on Twitter. Butler had shared two photos himself on Instagram. In the post, Butler stands at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The pic saw reactions from Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson and the usual suspect, Yuzvendra Chahal. Samson’s comment read “Nizee” while Chahal wrote, “Handsome no.”

Later, the official Twitter handle of the Rajasthan Royals posted Butler’s photo along with the comments posted by his teammates Samson and Chahal.

The English batter had yet another scintillating season with the Rajasthan Royals. Butler smashed a whopping 863 runs at an average of 57.33 and secured the Orange cap for this year’s IPL season. Through the season, Butler scored four centuries and four half-centuries at an impressive strike rate of 149.05. The opener was integral in leading Rajasthan into the final of this year’s IPL.

The tweet by Rajasthan featuring Butler has some funny comments from animated fans.

Jos should make Hollywood debut soon — SAMSONITE💭 (@thesuperroyal) June 9, 2022

One fan reacted that Jos should make a Hollywood debut soon.

Another fan claimed that Butler would be a better actor than Dwayne Johnson.

Haha,he will be a better Actor than Dwayne Johnson 😭 — Divyanshu bhati (@Heyy_Kenobi) June 9, 2022

Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022. Opting to bat first, the Royals scored just 130 runs in their 20 overs. Even the top scorer Butler only scored 39 runs off 35 balls before getting out to Titans’ skipper Hardik Pandya.

Jos Buttler Impressed With Yuzvendra Chahal’s Dance Moves – Watch

In reply, Gujarat Titans managed to chase down the modest total pretty effortlessly, thanks to contributions from Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. Rajasthan failed to win a second IPL title even after an impressive season.

Along with the Orange Cap, Butler grabbed several accolades. He topped the list for the most boundaries, hitting 45 sixes and 84 fours.

He also secured the ‘Powerplayer’ and the ‘Gamechanger’ award of the season. After a successful IPL campaign, the English batter will be eyeing the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled later this year.

