Hanuma Viharai Parts Ways With Andhra, to Play for Hyderabad Next Season

Team India cricketer Hanuma Vihari has announced that he has parted ways Andhra Cricket Association and will feature in the domestic tournaments for Hyderabad Cricket Association from the upcoming domestic season.

“I am taking this opportunity to inform everyone that I am parting ways with Andhra cricket association on good terms. I have had the privilege to captain and represent Andhra for the past five years. We have blossomed into a team that we can be proud of and I hereby thank all my teammates, coaches and office bearers of the Association for the constant support," Vihari said in a statement.

“I will be part of Hyderabad Cricket Association from the coming season."

More to follow…

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here